Exhibition—“Pantéon: When the Saints Go Marching!”

The Coronado Print Room presents “Pantéon: When the Saints Go Marching!”—an exhibition featuring the work of U.S. Haitian multidisciplinary artist Vladimir Cybil Charlier, from her series, the Diaspora Vodou Survival Kit. The opening reception takes place on Thursday, May 11, from 6:30-9:00pm, in the Coronado Print Room (located at 701 Tillery Street, Unit A9-A, Austin, Texas). The exhibition is on view through July 15, 2023.

Description: The Pantéon introduces one of Cybil’s most recent body of works, the Diaspora Vodou Survival Kit. This portfolio explores the syncretic system established by the African diaspora during oppressive times in order to conceal their spiritual traditions as an act of resistance and resilience.

This series examines how these traditions reinvent themselves in order to adapt to new conditions. Additionally, it explores how diaspora identities are constructed by incorporating African American he/she-roes as modern icons, thus becoming the archetypes of a new world.

Vladimir Cybil Charlier is a New York-based multi-disciplinary artist. She was born in Queens, New York, to Haitian parents and grew up between New York City and Port-au-Prince, an experience that continues to inform her work. She earned a Master’s in Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

Cybil has been a resident at the Studio Museum in Harlem and, more recently, at Fountainhead Studios in Miami. Her work has been featured in the 2006 Venice Biennale and exhibitions at El Museo del Barrio and the Bronx Museum.

Cybil participated in the Biennial del Caribe in the Dominican Republic, the Cuenca Biennial in Ecuador, and the Panama Biennial in 2003. Her work has been included in Le Grand Palais in Paris and shows such as Relational Undercurrents at MOLA, Bordering the Imaginary at BRIC House, Caribbean Crossroad at the Perez Museum in Miami, and a solo exhibit at Five Myles Plus Space and The Garner Arts Center. She was the featured artist in the 2023 Spring edition of the CAA Journal. A lifelong educator, Cybil lectures regularly, and recent talks have included the LASA congress in Boston, Columbia University, Rutgers University, the CUNY Graduate Center, and Notre Dame.

For more information, see https://www.coronadoprintstudio.com/about, https://www.coronadoprintstudio.com/post/vladimir-cybil-charlier, and https://www.coronadoprintstudio.com/post/a-strange-bath-by-vladimir-cybil-charlier