Call for Submissions: sx salon

sx salon: a small axe literary platform publishes literary discussions, interviews with Caribbean writers, reviews of new publications (creative and scholarly) related to the Caribbean, and short fiction and poetry by emerging and established Caribbean writers. Here is their call for submissions, with a deadline of August 15, 2023:

sx salon welcomes submissions for an upcoming issue on Francophone Caribbean literature, broadly construed. We are particularly interested in work on and by lesser-known writers and from less-often-represented sites (such as St Martin and French Guiana) and in work that goes beyond the familiar in content, theme and style. Reflections on the critical and intellectual legacies of J. Michael Dash especially encouraged. Short critical essays and creative pieces are equally welcome, as are French-language submissions.

Please see submissions guidelines for more detail: http://smallaxe.net/sxsalon/submissions

Send queries to the Editor at rlm@smallaxe.net

Deadline: August 15, 2023.

http://smallaxe.net/sxsalon