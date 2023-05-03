Recognition for Luce López-Baralt with the 2023 Ernesto Cardenal Award

El Nuevo Día announced that “renowned Puerto Rican writer and professor will receive the [Ernesto Cardenal] award in a solemn ceremony to be held in Madrid, Spain, at the Casa de América.”

The 2023 Ernesto Cardenal Award [Premio Ernesto Cardenal 2023], granted by the non-profit organization Fundación Internacional Ernesto Cardenal, will be awarded to Puerto Rican writer and professor Luce López Baralt, in a solemn ceremony to be held in Madrid, Spain, at the Casa de América, on May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

It is an award that aims to preserve, disseminate, organize and classify the literary, philosophical, theological, and artistic work of the poet Ernesto Cardenal (1925/2020) as well as support culture (arts, cinema and literature), human rights and the empowerment of communities through education and the strengthening of schools and democratic values, it indicates in a press release.

According to the information, among its winners are such relevant figures as Father Ángel García Rodríguez and Pedro Almodóvar. “The success of the jury and the board of trustees once again showers the Ernesto Cardenal Foundation with prestige, in the embodiment of its winners, since the 2023 winner is at the top of the exquisite list of winners who have been distinguished with this prestigious recognition,” indicates the statement, where it is indicated that López-Baralt’s resume is very impressive.

For example, her doctorate from Harvard University and the Complutense University of Madrid, her career as a distinguished professor and emeritus professor of Spanish and comparative literature at the University of Puerto Rico, vice director of the Puerto Rican Academy of the Spanish Language [Academia Puertorriqueña de la Lengua Española] and corresponding academic of the Royal Spanish Academy and the Mexican and Dominican Academies of Language.

In addition, she has received the Order of Isabel la Católica, the Henríquez Ureña Award from Mexico, the Ibn ‘Arabi Award from Murcia and Guggenheim, Fulbright, and Erasmus scholarships, among others. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For original, full article, see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/notas/distinguida-luce-lopez-baralt-con-el-premio-ernesto-cardenal-2023/