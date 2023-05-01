Sponsored by the Museo Hemingway-Finca Vigía and the Cuban National Council, the 19th Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium will take place in conjunction with the International Heritage Congress from May 3 to 5, 2023, at Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes [National Museum of Fine Arts] in Havana, Cuba. Activities include a keynote speech and opening panel honoring Cuban artist Marta Arjona Pérez (1923-2006), twenty presentations, and two book launches. [Many thanks to Michael Connors for bringing this item to our attention.]

Wednesday, May 3

8:30-9:30 am. Sign-up

9.30-11:00 am. Opening of the International Heritage Congress and the 19th Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium. Welcome remarks by M.Sc. Sonia Pérez Mojena (President CNPC). Tribute panel to Marta Arjona Pérez. Theater of Cuban Art Building.

11:00 – 11:20 am. Pausa Café/Coffee Break

11:30 – 12:00 am. Special presentation: “El viejo y el mar, por primera vez en Cuba” Ciro Bianchi Ross (Cuba)

12:00 pm -12:20 pm. Discussion

12:20 – 12:40 pm. “A Cat’s Terrace: The Picador and the Prisoner / La terraza de los gatos. El picador y el prisionero” C Michael Curry (USA)

12:40 – 1:00 pm. “Proyecto Pintura Mural en homenaje al escritor Ernest Hemingway” Mabel Blanco Carralero (Cuba)

1:00– 1:20 pm “El silencio de Papá Hemingway, ¿Un final preanunciado?” Ricardo Arturo Koon (Argentina)

1:40 –2:00 pm Discussion

2:00 pm. Lunch

3:30 pm. Visit to Club Náutico Internacional Hemingway de Cuba and visit to the venue of the Ernest Hemingway International Billfish Fishing Tournament, Hemingway Marina

Thursday, May 4

9:00 – 9:20 am. “La entrevista más breve de su vida” Gladys Rodríguez Ferrero (Cuba)

9:20 – 9:40 am. “Placing Hemingway’s First World War Poety / Situando la poesía de la Primera Guerra Mundial de Hemingway” Rebeca Johnson (USA)

9:40 – 10:00 am. “Hemingway un hijo de Cuba y un amigo de Fidel” Wilver O. Aguilera de Paz (Cuba)

10:00 – 10:20 am. Discussion

10:20 – 10:40 am. Pausa Café/Coffee Break

10:40 – 11:00 am “The Old Man and the Sea and where Hemingway stands in 2022 / El viejo y el mar y dónde se encuentra Hemingway en 2022” Subhadip Majumdar (India)

11:00 – 11:20 am. “Hemingway, Cuba y el año 1933” Jorge Santos Caballero (Cuba)

11:20 – 11:40 am. “Ernest Hemingway: Passion for Travel (The notion of traveling literature and philosophy)” Maria das Neves Franca (Brazil); Launch of Pancarta.

11:40 – 12:00 pm. Discussion

12:00 – 12:20 pm. “Hemingway through His Letters, 1932-1934. Hemingway a través de sus cartas, 1932-1934” Sandra Spanier (USA)

12:20 – 12:40 pm “Ernest Hemingway y Gabriel García Márquez: Dos Nobel que se niegan al olvido” Walfrido López (Cuba)

12:40 -1:00 pm “Ernest Hemingway’s Cuba: Unexplored Territory” Michael Connors, Ph.D (USA)

1:00 – 1:20 pm Discussion

1:20 1:40 pm Video by Gherardo Scapinelli Ivancich about his relationaship with Ernest Hemingway; Launch of La Torre Blanca

2:00 pm. Lunch

3:30 pm. Visit to Cojímar, Tribute to Hemingway at “Terrazas de Cojímar” Restaurant; visit to Finca Vigía. Exchange in Community Project “Estrellas de Gigi;” Donation of the reproduction of the painting “El guitarrista” by Juan Gris, courtesy of Argentine researcher Ricardo Koon.

Friday, May 5

9:00 – 9:20 am. “Louis Armstrong. Un ídolo del Jazz en la Colección Hemingway” Lazara Isabel Guerra (Cuba)

9:20 – 9:40 am. “Hemingway’s Nostalgia Illusion: The Hunter’s Club ‘Bylaws’ Parody and the ‘Order’ in Across the river and into the trees” Hideo Yanagisagua (Japan)

9:40 – 10:00 “Heritage education, communication and culture/ Educación patrimonial, comunicación y cultura” Lilibeth Lorena Gavilanes Córdova (Ecuador)

10:00 – 10:20 am “Ernest Miller Hemingway y la aviación” Victor Pina Tabío (Cuba)

10:20 – 11:00 am. Pausa Café/Coffee Break

11:00 – 11:20 am “Ernest Miller Hemingway. Principales aportes a la Guerra Civil Española” Leandro Torreiro Alfian (Cuba)

11:40 – 12:00 pm “Hemingway, bajo el lente para la preparación del asalto al Cuartel Moncada” Yailín Pavón Charón (Cuba)

12:00 – 12:20 pm. “Legado de Ernest Hemingway a la cultura cubana.” Pedro León Llano (Cuba)

12:20 – 12:40 pm. Discussion.

12:40 – 1:00 pm. “Hemingway: citizen of the world / Hemingway: ciudadano del mundo” Valerie Hemingway (USA)

1:00 – 1:15 pm. Discussion

1.20 – 1:50 pm. Book Launch: Memorias de mi silencio…un viaje hemingweyano. Author Ricardo Arturo Koon

2:00 pm. Lunch

3:30 pm Recorrido La Habana de Hemingway. Visit to Sloppy Joe’s Bar and Floridita Bar; Daiquirí-tasting event

7:00 pm Closing of the International Heritage Congress & the 19th Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium [Congreso Internacional de Patrimonio & 19 Coloquio Internacional Ernest Hemingway]

[Photo above from Wikipedia; Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License 3.0.]