Yesterday (Friday, April 28, 2023) the Blooming Cup coffee shop in Dorado, Puerto Rico opened an exhibition by painter and sculptor Julia Rivera: “Strong Women Strong Coffee.” [Needless to say, I love this series and hope to see it in person!]

The artist writes: “I felt the need to present a small exhibition of my work in Puerto Rico. I didn’t want it to be in a gallery. I wanted something more intimate and with more contact with the people [. . .] who have supported me for more than thirty-five years of my career as a visual artist. I love this island, and the people here are special to me. Thanks to Bianca and the staff at Blooming Cup, in Dorado, Puerto Rico, who allowed me to create this little event called ‘Strong Women Strong Coffee’ [. . .] Join me [. . .]! Let’s talk about art and not about decoration… Let’s talk about how each work of art has its story/history, and how you identify with it.”

Bio from Detour Gallery: Julia Rivera has created a name for herself as an art restorer and talented, multifaceted artist. Rivera was born in the Bronx in 1965 and has since completed an enormous amount of studying and exhibiting across the globe. She attended Escuela de Artes Plásticas in Puerto Rico, she then received her MA in 17th-century painting and restoration at the Studio Arts College International, Florence, Italy. Rivera has art in numerous permanent collections across the globe, including the United States, China, France, and Puerto Rico.

Bio excerpt above from https://detourgallery.com/exhibitions/82-julia-rivera-intersectional/press_release_text/

For more on Julia Rivera, see https://www.instagram.com/julia_rivera_art/?hl=en and Facebook, Julia Rivera