Arnold Antonin wins prize for « Ainsi parla la Mer » 

Bidler Nelson (for Rezo Nòdwes) recently announced that Haitian director Arnold Antonin won the Grand Prize at the 16th edition of Festival Terra—Festival du film de l’environnement et du développement durable de Guadeloupe [Environmental and Sustainable Development Film Festival of Guadeloupe]—for his 2020 film Ainsi parla la Mer [Thus Spoke the Sea].

In a video posted on his Facebook account, the filmmaker, also known as Celestini Corbanese, thanked the jury and the organizers of the festival for this distinction, which he considers a comfort, despite the vulnerability of the country and its ecosystem.

Produced with the support of the Ministry of the Environment and UN-Environment, the documentary film “Ainsi parla la Mer” highlights the degradation of the sea in Haiti which, according to Arnold, has become “a vast trash dump” over the time.

At the same time, Antonin shows through this film that the sea has much to teach us. “[The sea] offers us enormous possibilities to live well and feed ourselves. However, with global warming and pollution, it is threatened by death.”

The documentary film “Ainsi parla la Mer” has already won several awards.

In September 2020, the film won the prize for best medium-length film at the 16th edition of the International Human Rights Film Festival in Bolivia, and two other international distinctions at the Vues d’Afrique Festival in Montreal in April 2021.

Post translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in French), see https://rezonodwes.com/?p=307469