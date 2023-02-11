The most beautiful caves in Cuba (and a recent discovery)

CubaNet describes the most beautiful caves in Cuba—Cuevas de Bellamar, Cueva del Indio, Cueva de Saturno (shown above), Cueva de Santo Tomás—and the most recent cave discovered in the Sancti Spíritus province. [See CubaNet for full descriptions and photos.]

Among the attractions of nature tourism in Cuba, both local and international, is the existence of renowned caves throughout the country. Among these, Cueva del Indio, Cueva de Santo Tomás, Cuevas de Bellamar, Cueva de Saturno caves stand out. [. . .]

Most recent cave discovered in Cuba

Recently, Cuban speleologists discovered a small cave in the town of Fomento, Sancti Spíritus province. It is located in the foothills, in the vicinity of El Pedrero and its existence was learned from information from the farmers of the area, who also served as guides to reach the spot.

As explained by researcher Bárbaro Pérez Colina to the local Escambray media outlet, to access the site it was necessary to walk for two hours, clearing brush, and climbing to the point where the cave is located.

“It is a kind of sinkhole, about 30 to 40 meters deep, which shows a curious detail in its interior: the stalagmites there are not on the ground, as is commonly the case, but rather on the sides, apparently because the dripping of the water caused a mantle from which they arose,” he specified.

The cave will undergo a more comprehensive study, which includes the preparation of a research project and a map, with its hydrography, archeology, and other characteristics related to the site.

According to the researcher, with this cave, there have been more than 100 found and studied by the speleo-archaeological group Fernando Ortiz de Fomento, founded in February 1982.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For original, full article (in Spanish), see https://www.cubanet.org/noticias/cuevas-mas-atractivas-de-cuba-y-la-ultima-descubierta/

[Shown above: Cueva de Saturno. Photo by Emmanuel Huybrechts.]