Haydée Milanés announces her first concert of the year in Miami

Cuba Noticias 360 reports that Cuban singer Haydée Milanés will be performing at the Flamingo Theater Bar in Miami on March 10, 2023. The event is titled “Eternamente Pablo,” as a tribute to her late father Pablo Milanés, who passed away last fall.

Cuban singer Haydée Milanés announced her first concert of 2023 for March 10, at the Flamingo Theater Bar in Miami. Through her Instagram profile, the artist reported: “To all my friends, it is with great enthusiasm that I announce my first concert this year! I’m really looking forward to singing! Do not miss it!!!”

“Eternamente Pablo” will be the title of this presentation that promises a tribute to her father, singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who died on November 22, 2022, in Madrid, at the age of 79. Haydée Milanés said that during the concert she will include the participation of various special guests.

In 2017, the singer introduced the album “Amor, Haydée Milanés a dúo con Pablo Milanés,” with exquisite material in homage to the work of her father and to the Cuban song.

Counting on the company of her father, Haydée had selected mythical songs by the trovador in this album with which they had had appearances on the island. The record has 11 songs composed by Pablo between the 60s and the 80s, which include some barely known songs that Haydée rescued and others that are already great hits, such as the first single “Para vivir.”

“The voices of Haydée and Pablo are the main protagonists in this album, which, among great songs, show us the song of a lifetime dedicated to music, poetry, and love,” the artist wrote on her website.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, in Spanish, see https://www.cubanoticias360.com/haydee-milanes-anuncia-su-primer-concierto-del-ano-en-miami/

[Photo above by May Reguera.]