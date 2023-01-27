Call for submissions: Guyanese Love Poems 2023

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Every year we celebrate St. Valentine’s Day with a light-hearted recital of Guyanese poems written to/for a significant other, a relative or to Guyana. Novice poets and readers are welcome. Please email morayhousetrust@gmail.com by Thursday 2nd February 2023 if you would like to take part. Please indicate the poem you have selected and, if possible, include a copy of it. Poems are pre-recorded before the recital.

The recital itself is scheduled for Tuesday 14th February.

Regards,

Moray House Trust