Bequia Music Festival 2023

The Bequia Music Festival began yesterday, January 25, 2023, and continues through January 29.

The Bequia Tourism Association (BTA) describes this live music festival as a place to listen to “a wide range of international, regional, and local artistes of all musical genres [. . .] bringing an unrivalled feast of entertainment to the island’s residents and visitors.” They underline that everyone falls “in love with Bequia’s laid-back vibe and off beat charm.”

The BTA, with its Musicfest Committee and director Sabrina Mitchell continue the tradition every year, bringing a varied line-up to several venues: the Frangipani Hotel, Restaurant & Bar; De Reef Bar & Restaurant; and Bequia Plantation Hotel.

The line-up includes bands such as Elite Steel Orchestra, DJ Tha Fujative, Hi Profile, The Ultimate 5 Jazz Band, Contagious, The Band Solid, and Philip 7 and the band Masala (Barbados). Individual artists include Kyron Baptiste, Jay R, Skarpyon, Kristian Mark, Skinny Banton (Grenada), Gersham (St. Lucia), Dynamite, Joshu (Antigua), and Sabrina Francis (Grenada), and Lí-Lí Octave, (Dominica), among others.

For the full line-up, see https://www.bequiamusicfestival.com/new-page-2

For more information, visit https://www.bequiamusicfestival.com/ and www.bequiatourism.com