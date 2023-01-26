CFP—”Culture and Global Responsibility: Rethinking Habitability…”

An international, interdisciplinary conference—“Culture and Global Responsibility: Rethinking Habitability in the Age of the Anthropocene”—will take place on May 12-14, 2023, at the University of Warwick. The program will include a film screening and virtual Q & A. The deadline (for a 300-word abstract, contact details, and bio) is February 10, 2023. Send to globalresponsibility2023@gmail.com. For application process, fees, and more information, visit Global Responsibility.

Confirmed Invited Speakers:

Emily Baker (UCL)

Stef Craps (University of Ghent)

Martin Crowley (University of Cambridge)

Esther Figueroa [Jamaican independent researcher and filmmaker, writer, and linguist ]

] Tiago de Luca (University of Warwick)

Rashmi Varma (University of Warwick)

Organisers: Stefano Bellin (University of Warwick), Guido Bartolini (Ghent University), and Michael Niblett (University of Warwick)

Call for Papers: Although the world seems to be drifting towards the conflictual opposition between large geopolitical blocs, and the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have reshaped the dynamics of globalisation, there is no doubt that many of the key issues of our time are global in nature and scope. Indeed, we could argue that the most important social and political battles of the twenty-first century are fought in the global arena. Climate change, international migrations, pandemics, neoliberal capitalist exploitation, racialised patterns of exclusion and discrimination, gentrification are just some of the global challenges that characterise our time. As Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò argues in Reconsidering Reparations, because slavery and colonialism fundamentally shaped the world we live in, we should be thinking more broadly and holistically about how to remake the world system. Moreover, since human beings have become a geophysical force capable of radically affecting the climate system of the planet as a whole, the ‘planetary’ is also emerging as an analytical category and as a matter of human concern. Indeed, as Dipesh Chakrabarty points out in The Climate of History in a Planetary Age, ‘in our own awareness of ourselves, the “now” of human history has become entangled with the long “now” of geological and biological timescales, something that has never happened before in the history of humanity’ (p. 7). We therefore need to connect the planetary with the global, the geologic arc of the Anthropocene/Capitalocene with the time of human history and experience, with a particular attention to the colonial, racial, and gendered oppressions that link the human world to the vast processes and timescale of the Earth system.

Bringing together literary and cultural studies, art and film studies, critical race theory, environmental humanities, and philosophy, this international conference will explore how different cultural texts might facilitate our critical and political engagement with forms of violence and injustice that are global in nature and scope. Drawing connections between the concepts and the practices of ‘global responsibility’ and ‘habitability’, the conference will discuss how different natural, social, and cultural forces shape the habitability of different environments on Earth, as well as our individual and collective responsibility for making the world not just habitable but also compatible with the flourishing of different beings.

The key questions that this conference seeks to address are:

How can literature, film, and other forms of art help us to think through the notions of ‘global responsibility’ and ‘habitability’?

What makes the Earth habitable, and how does human culture, action and neglect affect that habitability?

To what extent and in what sense are we responsible for making the Earth a place where different forms of human and nonhuman life can live and thrive?

What are the conditions for a good life and how are these conditions represented in mass culture?

How and to what extent can cultural work challenge political and social structures of oppression?

How can different cultural texts and artistic media develop our political imagination and sense of responsibility?

How does the past influence habitability and life conditions in the present?

How do ongoing patterns of violence, injustice, and accumulation affect habitability and life’s capacity to flourish?

What does it take for life to survive and flourish?

This international conference welcomes scholars across the arts & humanities working in all geographical areas and theoretical frameworks and encourages proposals that take an interdisciplinary or cross-disciplinary approach.

Suggested topics include (but are not restricted to):