Filming completed for Dominican feature “El viaje de Laura”

EFE reports that the filming of a new Dominican “road trip” film, El viaje de Laura [Laura’s Trip] has been completed. According to Listin Diario, Dominican actor Danilo Reynoso, who also works for the production company, said that “this project is very important for [Pop Entertainment] as a production house because, although for years we toured the country with the UNA VÍA program, it is the first time we have done it in a film, and what better destination than the southern region of the country to rediscover how beautiful the Dominican Republic is, a wonderful area with so much beauty and riches, but long forgotten. Now we are all going to fall in love with the South.” Here are excerpts from EFE.

The Dominican production company Pop Entertainment reported on Monday that it concluded the filming of “El viaje de Laura,” a film that “flirts” with romance and comedy under the direction of the Spanish filmmaker Ana Rodríguez Rosell, who is also the screenwriter.

The feature film stars the Venezuelan and Dominican actors Daniela Alvarado and Danilo Reynoso [respectively]. The film also features performances by Dominican actors Evelyna Rodríguez, Karina Valdez, and Marcel Fondeur, as well as the Colombian actor Héctor Sánchez.

[The director said] “I am delighted to live this trip together with this wonderful team that allowed me, in addition to getting to know all the beautiful corners of the Dominican Republic, to connect with talents from Venezuela, Colombia, and my native Spain.”

Many of the scenes highlight “the beauties of the Dominican Republic,” particularly those in the south of the country, the production company said in a statement.

For full article, in Spanish, see https://quepasamedia.com/noticias/entretenimiento/concluye-el-rodaje-de-la-pelicula-dominicana-el-viaje-de-laura/ and https://listindiario.com/entretenimiento/2023/01/16/758145/evelyna-rodriguez-y-danilo-reynoso-concluyen-con-el-rodaje-de-su-onceava-pelicula-el-viaje-de-laura