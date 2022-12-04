The colloquium “La perspectiva Lam” [The Lam perspective] will take place on December 8 and 9, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Wifredo Lam Center (located at San Ignacio #22, Havana, Cuba). This event is coordinated by researcher and curator José Manuel Noceda Fernández, specialist on the work of Wifredo Lam.

Speakers include Dominique Brebion (Martinique), Rosario Cárdenas (Cuba), Albert Loeb (France), Manuel López Oliva (Cuba), Lázara Menéndez (Cuba), Lesbia Vent-Dumois (Cuba), Nelson Villalobos (Cuba), and Yolanda Wood Pujols (Cuba).

For more information, see http://www.wlam.cult.cu/cacwifredolam.html and http://www.wlam.cult.cu/assets/files/2.pdf