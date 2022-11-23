Art: Nelson González’s “Entre dos aguas”

The Arts Connection Foundation and Andreina Fuentes Angarita Collection present Nelson González’s “Entre dos aguas” [Between Two Waters]—a contemporary art project created between Seoul, the Dominican Republic, and the United States (Florida). It will be on view at the Clandestina Art Fair at the 7 Seas Motel (located at 5940 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida).

Born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, González has lived and worked in Aruba since 2003.

See more about the project here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LRFYBJvuFw

For more on the artist, see http://www.nelsongonzalez.org/ and https://studionelsongonzalez.org/

For full article by Víctor Fuenmayor, see https://uniarte.org/between-two-waters/