On opening day of the exhibition Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora 1990s-Today, November 19, 2022, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) will host a roundtable discussion: curator Carla Acevedo-Yates in conversation with artists Christopher Cozier, Teresita Fernández, and María Magdalena Campos-Pons. This event takes place from 2:00 to 3:30pm, at the Edlis Neeson Theater, Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. See more on the speakers and the event at MCA. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

About the Event

What is the Caribbean? What does Caribbeanness mean to artists of the Caribbean diaspora?

On opening day of the MCA exhibition Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora 1990s-Today, join Marilyn and Larry Fields Curator Carla Acevedo-Yates and artists Christopher Cozier, Teresita Fernández, and María Magdalena Campos-Pons for a roundtable discussion. Building upon an in-depth conversation included in the catalog accompanying this exhibition, the curator and artists explore ideas behind the exhibition, how they see themselves as artists, and how they work within certain parameters, frameworks, and structures of the art world.

MCA Talks highlight cutting-edge thinking and contemporary art practices across disciplines. This presentation is organized by Daniel Atkinson, Manager of Learning, Adult Interpretive Programs, and the MCA’s Visual Art and Learning teams.

For more information, see https://visit.mcachicago.org/events/talk-on-thinking-and-being-caribbean-a-roundtable-discussion/

[Image above: Christopher Cozier (b. 1959, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago; lives in Port of Spain), Gas Men (still), 2014. Two-channel video; display dimensions variable. Courtesy of the artist.]