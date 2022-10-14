Caribbean queens to represent France at Miss Universe & Miss World

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Guy Etienne (Martinique la 1ère) writes about the French Caribbean’s beauty queens. “A double for the beauty queens of the Antilles. Floriane Bascou, elected Miss Martinique 2021 and first runner-up to Miss France 2022, will participate in the Miss Universe competition scheduled for Saturday January 14, 2023. This 71st edition will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Here is more from Loop Caribbean:

The Miss France Committee has chosen two young women from the French Caribbean islands to represent the country at the next editions of Miss Universe and Miss World.

In a statement on Tuesday, Miss France 2022 Diane Leyre explained that her first runner-up, Martiniquan Floriane Bascou, will compete at Miss Universe next year to give her more time to train for a future edition.

Leyre said: “Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Miss Universe contest due to lack of time and preparation a few weeks after I crown the new Miss France, next December. I do not like to do things halfway when it comes to representing France internationally and the obvious choice for this amazing adventure was my first runner-up, Floriane Bascou. I am sure that she will shine and I will support her like all French people during her journey.”

Guadeloupian Clémence Botino, who was Miss France 2020 and placed in the Top 10 at Miss Universe 2021 last year in Israel, will compete at Miss World 2022.

Recently installed Miss France Director, Cindy Fabre, said the organisation is happy that both Bascou and Botino have accepted the challenge of representing the beauty powerhouse. “For several years, our national representatives have succeeded in demonstrating that France is one of the countries most represented among the finalists of international competitions. We are delighted with the participation of Floriane Bascou, who will represent France in the Miss Universe competition next January, as well as Clémence Botino in the Miss World competition,” she said. “They will perfectly embody the values ​​of the Miss France competition internationally. We wish them to fully experience this adventure and we will support them throughout their journey.”

Meanwhile, Bascou and Botino are beaming with pride and excitement for the opportunity to don the Miss France sash on the international stage.“I will have the immense honour to represent France on January 14th in New Orleans, Louisiana. I thank Miss France organization for placing their trust in me to achieve my ultimate goal and make you proud,” Bascou said on Instagram. “Thanks to the Miss Martinique organization for accompanying me in this new adventure. Here we go! Our new story starts now!”

[Photos above: Miss France Universe Floriane Bascou and Miss France World Clémence Botino. Photo from https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/martinique/deux-antillaises-aux-concours-miss-univers-et-miss-monde-2023-floriane-bascou-et-clemence-botino-1329988.html.]

