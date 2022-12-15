Alelí Medina Wins Gold Medal at Para Surfing World Championship 

[Many thanks to Ricky Castro for bringing this item to our attention.] ISASURF reports, “History was made on the final day of competition at the 2022 Pismo Beach ISA World Para Surfing Championship Hosted by AmpSurf, with thirteen World Champions crowned on a groundbreaking day of action in wild and wooly conditions.” The Alelí Medina, a 13-year-old from Playa Jobos in Isabela, Puerto Rico, competed in the “Visually Impaired 2” category, winning the first ever Para Surfing gold medal for Puerto Rico.

Victoria Feige (CAN) won her fourth gold medal in a row to set herself apart and officially become the greatest of all time in women’s Para Surfing.

“I can’t believe it,” Feige said. “But I have gotten this far because of the help of the adaptive surfing community and how hard the other girls in my field are pushing me. I’m so excited to see where we all go towards the Paralympics.”

Gold medals from Sarah Bettencourt and Liv Stone once again helped deliver defending champions Team USA their unprecedented third gold medal in the all important Team World Championship. Bettencourt and Stone both won their third World Title in a row.

“I want to dedicate this win to all the other women that showed up at this event,” Stone said. “It’s a record number of women. It’s incredible and I’m stoked to get more and more up and coming women in the sport of adaptive surfing.”

The seventh edition of the event appeared to mark a changing of the guard. A total of seven new world champions were crowned and six of the overall gold medallists are teenagers.

Of the first time winners, which today included Casey Proud (HAW), Llywelyn ‘Sponge’ Williams (WAL), Camilo Abdulo (POR), and Rafael Lueders (BRA), Aleli Medina (PUR) was the youngest, at 13-years-old, and also the first to win an ISA Para Surfing medal of any color for her national team.

“I’m super excited,” Medina said. “To bring this gold medal to Puerto Rico, it means everything to me.” [. . .]

For full article, see https://isasurf.org/history-made-on-monumental-para-surfing-world-championship-finals-day/

For article in Spanish, see https://www.elnuevodia.com/deportes/otros-deportes/notas/boricua-de-13-anos-le-da-a-puerto-rico-su-primera-medalla-de-oro-en-un-mundial-de-surfing-adaptado/

Also see https://www.facebook.com/story.php