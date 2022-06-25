New Book: “I-Roy”

A new book about the late Jamaican deejay I-Roy (Roy Samuel Reid, 1944-1999) is now available for purchase (see link below). The book looks at various facets of I-Roy’s artistic career with contributions by David Bousquet, James Danino, Eric Doumerc, and Michael Turner. The book includes “D.J. Choice: The Jamaican Deejay Tradition” (Eric Doumerc), “Musical Shark Attack: A General Overview of I-Roy’s Career” (Eric Doumerc), “The Most Exclusive Extraordinary Sounds: Listening to I-Roy’s Singles” (Michael Turner), “I-Roy’s Coco-macca Stick” (James Danino), “Head to Head Clash: The Great Musical War Between I-Roy and Prince Jazzbo” (David Bousquet), and “Don’t Check Me with No Lightweight Stuff: I-Roy’s Spoken Introductions” (Eric Doumerc), among other sections.

