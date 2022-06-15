Forthcoming: “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water”

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water (Flatiron Books, September 2022) is a new novel by Angie Cruz (author of Dominicana, Soledad, and Let it Rain Coffee). It is described as “an electrifying and indelible new novel about a woman who has lost everything but the chance to finally tell her story.” Carolina De Robertis (author of Cantoras and The President and the Frog) writes, “An absolute masterpiece—where to begin? I could tell you about this novel’s innovative structure, its riveting story, its glorious and hilarious voice, its satisfactions as a page-turner, or its exquisite poetics that draw on immigrant brilliance. I could tell you it’s a stunning exploration of survival, queerness, family, resilience, and the possibilities forged by love. All of that is true. This book is a miracle; prepare to be astonished.” [I say, what a great way to use one of my favorite proverbs, “No hay que ahogarse en un vaso de agua.”]



Description: Write this down: Cara Romero wants to work.

Cara Romero thought she would work at the factory of little lamps for the rest of her life. But when, in her mid-50s, she loses her job in the Great Recession, she is forced back into the job market for the first time in decades. Set up with a job counselor, Cara instead begins to narrate the story of her life. Over the course of twelve sessions, Cara recounts her tempestuous love affairs, her alternately biting and loving relationships with her neighbor Lulu and her sister Angela, her struggles with debt, gentrification and loss, and, eventually, what really happened between her and her estranged son, Fernando. As Cara confronts her darkest secrets and regrets, we see a woman buffeted by life but still full of fight.

Structurally inventive and emotionally kaleidoscopic, How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water is Angie Cruz’s most ambitious and moving novel yet, and Cara is a heroine for the ages.

