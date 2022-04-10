The 22 Best Islands in the Caribbean to Visit in 2022

Caribbean Journal features its favorite 22 islands: Antigua; Bimini, The Bahamas; Bonaire; Cayman Brac; St Barth; Culebra, Puerto Rico; Dominica; Great Exuma, The Bahamas; Grenada; Martinique; Middle Caicos, Turks and Caicos; Nassau, The Bahamas; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Roatan; Saba; Saint Lucia; Statia; St John, US Virgin Islands; St Kitts and Nevis; St Maarten; and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

Hiking a volcano. Walking the cane fields of an organic rum distillery. Eating lionfish burgers at an oceanfront food truck; savoring a twilight mento concert; kayaking across a secret mangrove forest; riding a flats boat to an undiscovered sandbar.

They’re the reasons we come to the Caribbean, those once-in-a-lifetime experiences in which the Caribbean abounds, those chances to explore the communities and the natural beauty of the world’s most extraordinary place. (And yes, the beaches, too).

Our editors’ annual edition of the Best Caribbean Islands to Visit takes you on a layered journey across the far corners of the region, from the electric-turquoise waters of The Bahamas to hidden-away islands in the Eastern Caribbean and everywhere in between.

Think of it as an inspiration, as a guide, for an exciting year of traveling to the Caribbean — hopefully multiple times (for our regular readers, that goes without saying).

Here are our favorites for 2022. [. . .]

See full article, with descriptions and spectacular photos at https://www.caribjournal.com/2022/01/03/caribbean-islands-best-2022-places-to-visit/

[Shown above: Mudjin Harbour on the island of Middle Caicos.]