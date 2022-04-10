Call for Papers: “The Future of West Indian Literature”

Here is the Call for Papers (with extended deadline) for the 40th West Indian Literature Conference and 11th Critical Caribbean Symposium to be held at the University of The Bahamas, Nassau, The Bahamas during the week of October 13-15, 2022. The unifying topic is “The Future of West Indian Literature. The deadline for abstract submission is May 16, 2022.

The Future of West Indian Literature, Creative Practices, Culture, and Criticism is in flux as the Caribbean region faces new and old burdens and challenges. It is imperative that we consider how we address impending crises that include climate change and its impacts on the region, public health crises, cultural commodification in the global marketplace, Caribbean literary criticism and its metropoles, regional publishing, creative cultural studies, and the literary imagination. As Caribbean futures continue to be yoked to tourism and extractive and consumptive practices, the political and social needs of local residents are overlooked, often in favor of tending to visitors. How do literary scholars, West Indian writers at home and in the diaspora, tackle these realities through the critical discourses in the field? How might academic institutions engage more fully in these conversations and provide innovative interventions that benefit local economies, intellectual communities, and cultural production? These are some of the questions we will consider when we meet next in the Bahamas.

This will be a hybrid conference and proposers are encouraged to state which modality they would prefer. The abstract should state whether the presentation will be virtual or in-person. The conference organizing committee encourages submissions from literary scholars and critics, and from all sectors of the creative community. The proposal accompanying each paper/abstract should indicate how the work fits within one of the following thematic threads:

The Independent Creative Economy (including but not limited to visual arts, design, sustainable food, virtual experiences/web 3.0 and film)

Imaging/Imagining the Green Economy in the Caribbean Region

LGBTQI Representation in Politics, the creative arts and culture

Writing/Righting the Calabash

Cultural and Literary Criticism: New Terrains of Exploration

Creative Practices and Productions in the Wake of (Neo)colonialism

Representing Trauma in Contemporary Literature and Art

Critical/Creative Praxis and the Problem of Pornotroping

Creative Art at the Crossroads of Social Justice and the Global Marketplace

Higher Education and the Creative/Critical Enterprise

Pedagogy in the Wake of Demographic and Democratic Shifts

Continental Shifts: The Changing Caribbean Literary and Cultural Landscapes

Digital Diasporas and New Knowledge Centers: Leveling the Field of Play in Publishing

Education in the virtual space/EdTec

Film legacies, black bodies on screen

Centre-metropole/periphery onshore/offshore dynamics in creative industries

All other topics related to West Indian Literature and Culture will be considered. Abstract length should be 200-250 words. Deadline for abstract submission is 16th May 2022. Notification of decision on Abstract 30th May 2022

Submission of paper/art work is 31st August 2022.

Submission Procedure: Abstract should contain contact information (name, institutional affiliation, email, and mailing address). The abstract must be in English and submitted in Word format.

Please send your Abstracts to westindianliterature2022@gmail.com

Or any questions to the Co-Chairs of the Organizing Committee: