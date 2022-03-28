Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean to list for $125 million

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Sarah Paynter and Katherine Clarke report for the Wall Street Journal. The article writes about Great St. James and Little St. James, two islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands that are owned by the Epstein estate. [The full article needs a subscription; you may access a brief audio summary in the link below.]

Two private islands that were owned by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein are going on the market for $125 million, according to the listing agents.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the properties were a key piece of Epstein’s substantial international property portfolio, which also included a storied New York townhouse, a Paris apartment, a Palm Beach mansion and a New Mexico ranch, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The larger of the two islands is known as Great St. James. Encompassing more than 160 acres, it is located roughly 5 minutes across the bay from St. Thomas and is largely untouched with just a small collection of structures and a marine preserve known as Christmas Cove. [. . .] The smaller of the pair is Little St. James. Spanning over 70 acres, it includes a helipad, a private dock, a gas station, two pools, a main residential compound, four guest villas, three private beaches, a gym, and a Tiki hut. [. . .]

In early 2020, Virgin Islands prosecutors alleged that Epstein had brought girls as young as 11 to the secluded islands by yacht or on private helicopters, and that he and his associates had sexually assaulted the girls. [. . .]

Epstein was found dead of apparent suicide at a New York detention center in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.wsj.com/articles/jeffrey-epsteins-private-islands-in-the-caribbean-to-list-for-125-million-11647998425