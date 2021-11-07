New Book: “UN FLANEUR CARIBEÑO: EL ENSAYO HÍBRIDO DE EDUARDO LALO”

Un flaneur caribeño: El ensayo híbrido de Eduardo Lalo [A Caribbean Flâneur: Eduardo Lalo’s Hybrid Essay] is a new book by Carmen Centeno Añeses. The book was recently launched at Librería Mágica, introduced by scholars Ivette López and Julio Ramos.

Daniel Torres describes:

With the idea of the flâneur or passer-by of the cities that Eduardo Lalo has inhabited, Carmen Centeno Añeses explores the transnationalization of the essay and its space within the writings of this traveler who writes in the cities as he moves through them and recognizes their changes as entities that are never fixed, but rather, evolutionary. Exploring the past and time, Un flaneur caribeño: El ensayo híbrido de Eduardo Lalo, a critical essay on the work of the Rómulo Gallegos Prizewinning author, reflects on how cities are inserted in that particular continuum. This is a must-read for anyone who wants to explore how Lalo writes so that “the beautiful today will exist,” as Centeno Añeses concludes in her brilliant analysis.

Carmen Centeno Añeses is a professor at the University of Puerto Rico in Bayamón and has been an avid organizer of seminars and conferences. She has published the following books: Modernidad resistencia: literatura obrera en Puerto Rico (1898-1910); Lengua, identidad nacional y posmodernidad; Desde el margen y el Caribe; Edición crítica de Estercolero de José Elías Levis; Polifonía caribeña; Intelectuales y ensayo; La belleza no existe, and Narradoras del Caribe hispano. She writes cultural journalism articles for El Post Antillano and 80grados.

To see the launch, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ylNsfjvY5c