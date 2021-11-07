SX SALON ISSUE 37 IS NOW AVAILABLE

sx salon: a small axe literary platform recently released issue 37: The Queer Caribbean, dedicated to the late Trinidadian poet Colin Robinson. Editor Rachel L. Mordecai writes:

Issue 37 of sx salon, “The Queer Caribbean,” is dedicated to the memory of Trinidadian poet and activist Colin Robinson (1961–2021).

The issue opens with a dialogue between sx salon book review editor Ronald Cummings and Njelle Hamilton, book review editor for the journal Anthurium, and introduces part 2 of their coedited book reviews collaboration (see Anthurium for part 1). The section includes Andil Gosine’s review of Andre Bagoo’s essay collection The Undiscovered Country; Rishi Nath’s review of Rajiv Mohabir’s Antiman: A Hybrid Memoir; Sophie Maríñez’s review of Ana-Maurine Lara’s Kohnjehr Woman; Lauren K. Alleyne’s review of Kei Miller’s in Nearby Bushes; Linzey Corridon’s review of H. Nigel Thomas’s novel Easily Fooled; and Ryan Joyce’s review of Julin Everett’s Le Queer Impérial: Male Homoerotic Desire in Francophone Colonial and Postcolonial Literature.

Then, following Anton Nimblett’s reflections on Colin Robinson’s life and work, sx salon creative editor Rosamond S. King introduces a creative-writing section dedicated to Robinson, with contributions by Kyle Hernandez, Shivanee Ramlochan, and Thomas Glave. [. . .]

For table of contents and more information, see http://smallaxe.net/sxsalon

Photo of Colin Robsinson from The Caribbean Equality Project: https://www.caribbeanequalityproject.org/colin-robinson