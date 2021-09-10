Life Between Islands: Caribbean-British Art 50s-Now

“Life Between Islands: Caribbean-British Art 50s-Now”— a landmark group exhibition spanning a whole ocean and half a century—will be on view from December 1, 2021 to April 3, 2022 at Tate Britain.

Description: This exhibition will explore work by artists from the Caribbean who made their home in Britain, alongside other British artists who have also made work addressing Caribbean themes and heritage. It celebrates how people from the Caribbean have forged new communities and identities in post-war Britain – and in doing so have transformed British culture and society.

The exhibition features over 40 artists, including Aubrey WilliamsDonald Locke, Horace Ové, Sonia BoyceClaudette JohnsonPeter DoigHurvin Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, and Alberta Whittle.

[Shown above: Denzil Forrester Jah Shaka 1983 Collection Shane Akeroyd, London © Denzil Forrester, courtesy of Stephen Friedman Gallery.]

