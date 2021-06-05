TERN’s new exhibition, “Notions of Self,” is a multidisciplinary exhibition of four contemporary artists from the Caribbean: Leasho Johnson, Dominique Knowles, Heino Schmid, and Tessa Whitehead, on view from June 7 to August 23, 2021.

Notions of Self reflects on selfhood and identity within a neo-colonial world. The works on view reflect on the commonalities of identification markers that exist within the Caribbean, and the constrictions or possibilities for expansion that influence each artists’ creative process. The title also alludes to the deep and meditative ephemerality asserted in the mixed media works, giving evidence to the highly complex realities of Caribbean identities.

[Shown above: Dominique Knowles’ “Summons”.]

For more information, see https://www.terngallery.com/notions-of-self