Caribbean-Style Fish with Peppers

A recipe by Gabriella Vigoreaux for Good Housekeeping.
This bright n’ tangy dish livens up dinner
In Jamaica, escovitch describes the process of cooking fish by frying and then marinating in a tangy, vinegary sauce. Drawing inspiration from those flavors, we cooked onions and peppers in vinegar to serve with baked cod.
YIELDS:4 servingsTOTAL TIME:0 hours 40 minsIngredients
1 side cod or other white fish fillet (about 1½ to 1¾ lbs)1 tsp.
salt-free jerk seasoning
Kosher salt2 tbsp.
olive oil1
clove garlic, pressed3
peppers (green, yellow and red), seeded and thinly sliced1
medium red onion, thinly sliced1
carrot, cut into matchsticks1
Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, seeded and thinly sliced1/2 tsp.
allspice1/4 c.
cider vinegar1
lime, halved
Directions
- Heat oven to 400°F. Place cod on a rimmed baking sheet lined with nonstick foil, sprinkle with jerk seasoning and ½ teaspoon salt and roast until opaque throughout, 12 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat oil and garlic in a large skillet on medium until beginning to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Add peppers, onion, carrot, chile, allspice and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add vinegar and cook until it has evaporated and vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes more.
- Transfer fish and peppers to platter and squeeze lime over top, then sprinkle with cilantro.