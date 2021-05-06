Caribbean-Style Fish with Peppers

A recipe by Gabriella Vigoreaux for Good Housekeeping.

This bright n’ tangy dish livens up dinner

In Jamaica, escovitch describes the process of cooking fish by frying and then marinating in a tangy, vinegary sauce. Drawing inspiration from those flavors, we cooked onions and peppers in vinegar to serve with baked cod.

YIELDS:4 servingsTOTAL TIME:0 hours 40 minsIngredients

1 side cod or other white fish fillet (about 1½ to 1¾ lbs)1 tsp.

salt-free jerk seasoning

Kosher salt2 tbsp.

olive oil1

clove garlic, pressed3

peppers (green, yellow and red), seeded and thinly sliced1

medium red onion, thinly sliced1

carrot, cut into matchsticks1

Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, seeded and thinly sliced1/2 tsp.

allspice1/4 c.

cider vinegar1

lime, halved

Directions