Caribbean-Style Fish with Peppers

A recipe by Gabriella Vigoreaux for Good Housekeeping.

This bright n’ tangy dish livens up dinner

In Jamaica, escovitch describes the process of cooking fish by frying and then marinating in a tangy, vinegary sauce. Drawing inspiration from those flavors, we cooked onions and peppers in vinegar to serve with baked cod.

YIELDS:4 servingsTOTAL TIME:0 hours 40 minsIngredients

1 side cod or other white fish fillet (about 1½ to 1¾ lbs)1 tsp. 

salt-free jerk seasoning

Kosher salt2 tbsp. 

olive oil1 

clove garlic, pressed3 

peppers (green, yellow and red), seeded and thinly sliced1 

medium red onion, thinly sliced1 

carrot, cut into matchsticks1 

Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, seeded and thinly sliced1/2 tsp. 

allspice1/4 c. 

cider vinegar1 

lime, halved

Cilantro, for servingThis ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 400°F. Place cod on a rimmed baking sheet lined with nonstick foil, sprinkle with jerk seasoning and ½ teaspoon salt and roast until opaque throughout, 12 to 15 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, heat oil and garlic in a large skillet on medium until beginning to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Add peppers, onion, carrot, chile, allspice and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add vinegar and cook until it has evaporated and vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes more.
  3. Transfer fish and peppers to platter and squeeze lime over top, then sprinkle with cilantro.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s