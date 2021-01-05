New Film: “Madan Sara”

Madan Sara (2020) a documentary directed by Etant Dupain premiered online in November 2020. In Kreyol with English subtitles, the film highlights women known as Madan Sara—women at “the forefront of a battle for a more robust and inclusive economy in Haiti.”

Description: The women known as Madan Sara in Haiti work tirelessly to buy, distribute, and sell food and other essentials in markets through the country. Despite the obstacles faced by the women working in a sector that lacks investment, infrastructure and state assistance, the Madan Sara continue to be one of the most critical parts of the Haitian economy and of who we are as a country.

The Madan Sara documentary tells the stories of these indefatigable women who work at the margins to make Haiti’s economy run. Despite facing intense hardship and social stigma, the hard work of the Madan Sara puts their children through school, houses their families, and helps to ensure a better life for generations to come. This film amplifies the calls of the Madan Sara as they speak directly to society to share their dreams for a more just Haiti.



Madan Sara See trailer here:

For more information, see https://www.madansarafilm.com and https://www.facebook.com/MadanSarAyiti



Interviews with Etant Dupain:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH8UDrjX_PM (The Concordian, November 13, 2020).

https://finca.org/blogs/social-enterprise-podcast-etant-dupain-madan-sara (The Social Enterprise Podcast with Rupert Scofield, November 27, 2020).

https://www.filmbugpodcast.com/podcast/episode-111-madan-sara-with-etant-dupain (Film Bug with Martine Jean, December 2, 2020).