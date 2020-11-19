Caribbean-born Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón to Serve in the Biden White House

In “A Caribbean Born National Has Been Selected to Serve in the Biden White House,” News Americas reports that Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón, a Caribbean immigrant, has been selected as part of the team of the incoming Joe Biden White House team.

Dominican Republic-born immigrant, Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, has been named the Chief-of-Staff to Dr. Jill Biden.

Pantaleon is a partner at the law firm Winston and Strawn LLP. She is a graduate of Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and Columbia Law School and previously served as U.S. ambassador to Uruguay and as deputy assistant secretary of state for the western hemisphere in the U.S. Department of State under the Obama-Biden administration.

Currently, she serves as a trustee for New York-Presbyterian Hospital and for Columbia University, and she’s on the Board of Directors of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Truman National Security Project.

“For my chief of staff, it was important to find someone with deep experience and an understanding of government,” Dr. Biden told NBC News. “I wanted someone with heart and a passion for public service. I found all of that and more in Julissa – an accomplished diplomat, legal expert and strategist.”

