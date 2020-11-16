Dominican Artist “Freddy Rodríguez: Early Paintings 1970–1990” at Hutchinson Modern & Contemporary, New York

Isabella Hutchinson, the former head of Sotheby’s Latin American Art Department in New York, has opened a brick-and-mortar space for Hutchinson Modern & Contemporary, her nearly 20-year-old business specializing in modern and contemporary Latin American, Latinx, and Caribbean art. The inaugural exhibition features works from the 1970s and ’80s by Freddy Rodríguez, who fled dictatorship in his native Dominican Republic for New York in 1963. His work blends the aesthetics of the Hard Edge, Geometric Abstraction, and Minimalist movements with influences from his Afro-Dominican heritage and the realities of the Dominican diaspora.

Location: Hutchinson Modern & Contemporary, 47 East 64th Street, New York

Price: Free

Time: By appointment