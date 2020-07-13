Bad Bunny Makes History As He Shines On The Cover Of ‘Playboy’ And Looks Good Doing It

A report by Justin Lessner for Mitú.

Aside from looking absolutely incredible across two different covers for the magazine, Bad Bunny has also made history in several different ways from being on the cover of the classic magazine – and for those of us who were missing near daily Bad Bunny updates, the magazine is throwing us a lifeline.

Bad Bunny is the latest cover star of Playboy magazine, and the moment is history-making for several reasons.

Like many magazines these days, Playboy has decided to go digital and last week they released their first ever completely digital magazine – with El Conejo Malo blessing the cover.

Shot by celebrity photographer Stillz in Miami, Florida, the images accompanying the feature article “Bad Bunny is Not Playing God,” showcase the artist’s exuberant style. He is pictured modeling everything from a gold Versace toga, accessorized with a crown of laurels and chains, to elaborate nail art. His lips in one close-up shot are even garnished with tiny Playboy bunnies.

Yes, Bad Bunny looks incredible. But he also made history. The Puerto Rican singer is Playboy’s first-ever digital cover star with two covers. He’s also the only man – aside from the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner – to appear solo on the cover of the cult-favorite publication.

Along with two different cover photos, Bad Bunny speaks at length about various topics in an interview.

In his extensive interview, Bad Bunny gets candid about this genre-breaking music and style, and spoke of being an LGBTQ+ and femme ally in the machismo world of Latin music. “I do all of this and I’m not even sure what I cause,” he says. “It’s not until someone comes up to me and tells me, ‘Man, thank you,’ that I realize the impact.”

Bad Bunny’s “impact” is past music, his gender-fluid style and political outspokenness have made him an especially fascinating and beloved fixture in reggaetón and beyond.

He continued, “There’s nothing worse than being somewhere and feeling like you don’t belong. I’ve been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaetón. I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them.”

“I think I have an audience split in two: fans of Bad Bunny and fans of reggaetón itself, and I want to merge the two,” he explained. “I feel I have a big sector to educate. There’s a lot of people who won’t pay attention to other people calling them out, but they follow Bad Bunny. If he tells them what’s good, maybe they can grow as people and come to accept others.”

He also discusses sex, love, and machismo in the industry.

In the Playboy article, Bunny talks about love: “I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities.”

He also shares on the success of his second album “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” (“I Do Whatever I Want”), which shot to No.2 on the US Billboard chart, and became the highest-charting all-Spanish language album of all time, with tracks that tackle sexism head-on.

Bad Bunny’s new music video has a really important message about twerking. “The music industry and society in general (treat women) like they’re nothing,” he is quoted as saying. “Women are human beings and deserve respect and the same treatment as anybody else.”