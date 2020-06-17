St. Croix Vigil Commemorates George Floyd

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Susan Ellis (The St. John Source) reports on one of several vigils held in the U.S. Virgin Islands over the past week. At the Lagoon in Gallows Bay, St. Croix, people gathered and stood in silence for eight minutes and 45 seconds to mirror the time span a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, killing him in the process.

Sunday night as the sun was beginning to set, people gathered at the Lagoon in Gallows Bay and stood in silence for eight minutes and 45 seconds to mirror the time then-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck two weeks ago.

Several people in the crowd of 50 to 60 adults and children held signs, and one large sign in the front proclaimed, “Silence kills.” After the silence, candles were lit and several people spoke. They spoke passionately about the tragedy of Floyd, whose death while in police custody set off protests and demonstrations across the country and around the world. The speakers discussed possible actions to remedy racism.

Then Kiki and the Fire Dancers performed to soothing music as dusk settled in.

“The event was to show solidarity with others in the territory. … This was a fire of healing,” Chenzira Davis-Kahina, director of the University of Virgin Islands Cultural Center, said. Speaking in her spirited way, Davis-Kahina said people are quick to say they want peace, but there is a lot of work to overcome racism and everyone must do their part.

Jena Fuentes organized the event. Several individuals helped and spoke at the event including Davis-Kahina, Diana Sragosa-Wison, Zydmarie Sanes, Maria Stiles, Lamarr Jacobs and Khnuma Simmonds.

[Shown above, photo by Susan Ellis: From left, Jena Fuentes, Diana Sragosa-Wison (known as Lady D), Zydmarie Sanes, Chenzira Davis-Kahina, Maria Stiles and others helped organize a vigil at the Lagoon Sunday night.]

For original post, see https://stjohnsource.com/2020/06/08/st-croix-vigil-commemorates-george-floyd/

Also see St. Croix Teenagers Organize Black Lives Matter Event

The Virgin Islands Consortium, June 15, 2020

https://viconsortium.com/vi-videos/virgin-islands-watch-st-croix-teenagers-organize-black-lives-matter-event-

USVI Leaders Unite to Denounce Police Brutality, Racial Discrimination

The Virgin Islands Consortium, June 8, 2020

https://viconsortium.com/caribbean-race_relations/virgin-islands-usvi-leaders-unite-to-denounce-police-brutality-racial-discrimination

Virgin Islands Government Officials Support BLM

Susan Ellis, The St. John Source, June 7, 2020

https://stjohnsource.com/2020/06/07/v-i-government-officials-support-blm

1,000 Thomians March to Support Black Lives Matter

Kyle Murphy, The St. Thomas Source, June 7, 2020

https://stthomassource.com/content/2020/06/07/1000-thomians-march-to-support-black-lives-matter