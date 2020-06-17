Call for Submissions: Interviewing the Caribbean

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) shared the news that the journal Interviewing the Caribbean (IC), a publication under the auspices of the UWI Press at the University of the West Indies-Mona, Jamaica, has issued a call for entries for its Winter 2020 issue. The main theme of this issue is “Caribbean Music and Musicians.” For this special issue Journal Founder and Editor Opal Palmer Adisa with be co-editing with Meagan Sylvester, CSA Newsletter Editor.

Interviewing the Caribbean – Call for Entries: Interviewing Caribbean (IC) is a creative peer-reviewed composition of poetry, non-fiction and the visual arts in all media that celebrates everything Caribbean. Founded by the exceptionally talented playwright, cultural activist and professor of gender studies Opal Palmer Adisa. The journal showcases Caribbean intellectuals, writers, artists, culture and artistic expressions at home and in the diaspora.

For more information, see CSA Newsletter at https://issuu.com/caribbeanstudiesassociation/docs/csa_newsletter_june_2020_final