Medway African and Caribbean Association (Kent, UK) calling for auditions for hip hopera telling the story of the Windrush generation

A report by Sophie Bird for Kent Online.

Auditions are open for a hip hopera which will tell the story of the Windrush generation.

Medway African and Caribbean Association are asking for young people of any background to showcase their artistic and production skills.

A hip hopera combines the artistic styles of hip hop and opera to create a diverse cultural experience and larger than life show.

Carol Stewart, chairman of Medway African and Caribbean Association said: “Not many have heard of a hip hopera and we wanted to do something exciting and innovative.”

Young people will be involved in every aspect of the production – from the dancing, singing, acting, costume design, research, music and stage production.

The finished product will tell the story of the Windrush generation, the 500,000 people who arrived from the Caribbean between 1948 and 1971 to work during post-war worker shortages. This will also include the stories of local Windrush senior citizens.

Carol believes it is important to not only show their struggles, but their achievements as well.

Carol Stewart: “A lot of our culture is based on music and telling stories.”

She added: “We think it’s important the younger generation have role models who look like them. We want to show everyone how much we contribute to wider society.

“You only have to look at the NHS today – particularly with what is happening around COVID 19 – just to see the amount of African and Caribbean and Asian people working in the NHS fighting to help save people’s lives.”

She hopes the hip hopera will give its audience a broader view of history. Mrs Stewart added: “Very often history tells you about white achievements.

“It’s not very often you hear about some of the achievements in science, in arts, in all forms of life from wider community.

“We want to break down myths, break down down those stereotypes and bring communities together. This is an activity not just for black people, not just for white people, it’s for everybody to get involved.”

Medway African and Caribbean Association are encouraging anyone aged 13 to 25 to send video auditions to the young people page on their website before April 30.

Due to the lockdown, much of the planning for the production and workshops will be done online. The production will go ahead when lockdown is over.