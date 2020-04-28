Call for Papers—“Cartographic Infrastructures: Mapping and the Graphic Arts in the Americas

Hemisphere: Visual Cultures of the Americas calls for graduate students to submit articles related to the theme “Cartographic Infrastructures: Mapping and the Graphic Arts in the Americas” for their 2020 issue. Review of articles will begin on August 3, 2020.

Hemisphere: Visual Cultures of the Americas is an annual publication produced by graduate students affiliated with the Department of Art and Art History at the University of New Mexico (UNM). Hemisphere provides a forum for graduate students to present scholarship and studio practice pertaining to all aspects and time periods of the visual and material cultures of North, Central, and South America, and related world contexts.

Description: The editorial committee for Hemisphere: Visual Culture of the Americas seeks essays from graduate students for the 2020 issue. Volume 13 will center on the theme, “Cartographic Infrastructures: Mapping and the Graphic Arts in the Americas” and will feature articles and short exhibition reviews presenting interdisciplinary research that considers the ways in which the spectrum of media—i.e. graphic arts, graphic design, printmaking, needlepoint, infographics, pictographs, and/or works on paper—thematically, conceptually, and formally intersect across historical eras and political, ideological, and geological boundaries.

Our aim in doing so is to provide broader esthetic and critical contexts to understand applications of maps and infographics in social and political discourse. You can find the full call for papers and formatting instructions at http://art.unm.edu/hemisphere/. Please consider submitting an article or passing the CFP along to your students. Please forward any questions and materials to Hmsphr[at]unm.edu. Review of articles will begin on August 3, 2020.

Topics for essays include, but are not limited to:

Representations of borders and borderlands

Equal Earth Projection

Asamblea de Artistas Revolucionarios de Oaxaca (ASARO)

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts

Kinngait Studios

Printmaking at the Tamarind Institute and reviews of exhibits or events affiliated with the 60th Anniversary

Exhibitions-To-Go from the Center for the Study of Political Graphics

Review of Chicano/a/x Printmaking: Making Prints and Making History – 50 Years of Art Activism at San Diego State University Downtown Gallery

Historiography of cartography in the Americas

Protest signage

Bookarts

Surveillance signage and graphics

Persuasive cartography and cartography as satire

Self Help Graphics and reviews of the ImMigration exhibition and collaborative print project

Illustration and the periodical press

Hazard mapping

Landscape iconography

Indigenous epistemologies

Engagement of contemporary print workshops with urban planning and cityscapes

Global Information Systems (GIS) and gentrification

Graphical User Interface

Immersive print installation

Urban, suburban, and rural infrastructures

Advertising, packaging and trade ephemera

Alternative or conceptual mapping

Contact Email: hmsphr@unm.edu

URL: http://art.unm.edu/hemisphere/