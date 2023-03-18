Bámbula: The Legacy of Tata Cepeda (TODAY!)

The interactive presentation “Bámbula: The Legacy of Tata Cepeda” takes place today, Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 until 5:00pm at The National Museum of the American Latino.

“Today, over a decade of research with the Cepeda family will culminate in an opportunity to talk through their contributions – particularly that of the women in this family – with Tata Cepeda as we explore her legacy and influence in Bomba dance. The conversation will be followed by a joint presentation of members of Tata’s performance ensemble Gracimá with members of her daughter Barbara’s group Kalindá. We will end the time with a visit to Tata’s signature costume on display in the ¡Presente! exhibit.”

Description: ¿Bailamos? ¡Así! The National Museum of the American Latino proudly invites you to join us for Bámbula: The Legacy of Tata Cepeda. Margarita “Tata” Cepeda and the Cepeda family have been nationally recognized for promoting and preserving the traditions of Puerto Rico bomba music and dance. Learn firsthand from Tata herself how bomba has influenced culture around the world in an on-stage panel discussion of bomba as an artform and Tata’s continued influence over the culture, featuring the Cepeda family and Escuela de Bomba. Then dance to your heart’s content! Don’t know how to dance bomba yet? Tata will teach you! Learn how to dance bomba and Tata and Escuela de Bomba as we dance through the museum to the Molina Family Latino Gallery where the National Museum of the American Latino will showcase one of Tata’s very own bomba dresses and the National Museum of American History will showcase objects out of storage representing the musical legacy of bomba and plena, Tata Cepeda, and Puerto Rico.

The National Museum of the American Latino welcomes visitors of all ages and abilities. This event is wheelchair accessible. ASL services, real-time captioning in English and in Spanish, and assistive listening devices will be provided upon request. Please email nmalevents@si.edu (link sends email) to request these services.

For more information, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bambula-the-legacy-of-tata-cepeda-tickets-568580087347