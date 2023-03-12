One Lucky Amateur Meteorologist is about to Become Aruba’s New Weather Person

The Aruba Tourism Authority has launched the “World’s Easiest Job” contest. The contest closes at 11:59pm ET on March 31, 2023. Ashley Burns (Islands) writes that “the ‘Easiest Job in the World’ comes with a free weeklong vacation to the Dutch Caribbean paradise.”

If you have ever visited Aruba, even just one time, then you know it doesn’t take a fancy college degree to predict the weather. “Warm, windy, and plenty of sunshine” will cover approximately 98 percent of the year’s weather forecasts, with the other two percent being something like, “It’s going to rain for eight seconds.” What I’m trying to say, with all due respect to the island’s actual weather experts, is being a meteorologist in Aruba is probably a breeze.

The Aruba Tourism Authority is so confident that anyone can handle the job that the agency has launched the “World’s Easiest Job” contest. One lucky beach bum will win a 6-night, 7-day visit to One Happy Island to serve as the official weatherperson on social media channels for the length of the stay.

“So often, unexpected weather conditions force travelers to reschedule their long-awaited vacation,” explained Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year. Through the World’s Easiest Job campaign, we are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island’s wonderful weather.”

All it takes to enter is a 30-second sample video reporting on the island’s weather from the comfort of your own home. While accuracy isn’t necessary—creativity always reigns supreme—it is usually safe to assume it is approximately 80 degrees here at any given time. Whomever is chosen will enjoy a room in the brand-new Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, which is located across the street from beloved Eagle Beach and is accessible by tunnel.

If I can offer one pro tip, however: don’t be shocked if it actually rains. When I visited for the Aruba Art Fair and Fusion Pop-up Restaurant, it poured more than I’d ever seen in seven visits to the island. “How much is that, like five centimeters?” Good one, but no. It rained enough that I wished I’d brought a little umbrella, so as any weatherperson would recommend, always be prepared.

The contest closes at 11:59 PM ET on March 31, 2023.

For original article, see https://www.islands.com/caribbean/aruba-easiest-job-weather/

[Photo above: Fofoti trees on Eagle Beach. Aruba Tourism Authority.]