Vancouver winter arts festival goes Caribbean with new outdoor exhibition

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Daniel Chai (Daily Hive) writes about the Vancouver winter arts festival, featuring the exhibition “Present.” This exhibition, which also features exciting live performances, is curated by Tafui. Chai reminds us that PRESENT will be displayed until February 26 at the Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) and at 555 Burrard Street.

Shown above is work by Natasha Cunningham, a graphic designer and visual artist based in Kingston, Jamaica. “Her body of work can be described as ‘Digital Photo Collage’, which is usually portrait-focused and serves as an exploration of her love for collage art, texture, layering, and storytelling.”

According to the VMF Winter Arts website:

PRESENT is an exhibition featuring audio, visual and spoken word artists exploring the ways in which language and music can be used to create and communicate meaning. Through various mediums, they examine how words and sounds can be used to convey emotion, express ideas, and tell stories that highlight the creativity of the African and Caribbean diaspora. In doing so, they offer a unique perspective on the power of being “Present” and its ability to shape our understanding of the world. Present is a gift that is right here & now.

Tafui is a fine artist, muralist and designer originally from Xaymaca / Kingston, Jamaica. Her work spans various media, which includes fine art, muralism, and product design. Tafui’s work has been exhibited at and is currently being represented by the Ottawa Art Gallery and Vancouver Art Gallery. Tafui holds a D.E.C in studio arts from Dawson College and a B.F.A. in Design Art from Concordia University. Her work is in national and international collections such the City of Ottawa, City of Vancouver and the Bank of Jamaica Public Art collection.

For original post, see https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/vmf-winter-arts-2023-tafui-present

See more information at the VMF Winter Arts website: https://www.winterartsfest.com/present