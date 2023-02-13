THE HARDER THEY COME musical at The Public Theater

The Public Theater will begin performances for the world premiere of The Harder They Come, a musical adaptation of the classic Jamaican film produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, February 16. Fifty years after the film premiered in New York City, the musical features a book and additional new songs by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, songs by legendary musician Jimmy Cliff, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award nominee Tony Taccone. The Harder They Come will continue performances in the Newman Theater through Sunday, March 26, with an official opening on Wednesday, March 15.