Sculptor Julien Creuzet wins $20,000 French art prize at Art Basel in Miami Beach

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Julien Creuzet’s work is on show in both Andrew Kreps and High Art’s stands at the fair. Benjamin Sutton (The Art Newspaper) writes about Creuzet’s work and his recent win of the Etant donnés Prize:

English and Spanish may be South Florida’s dominant languages, but there’s a French connection at Art Basel in Miami Beach. The French Professional Committee of Art Galleries and Villa Albertine—a network of artist residency programmes across the US created by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs—awarded their $20,000 Etant donnés Prize to artist Julien Creuzet in a ceremony on 29 November at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

A Paris-based artist from the French Caribbean island of Martinique, Creuzet has works on view at the fair on the stands of both High Art and Andrew Kreps (he also shows with Chicago-based gallery Document Space). “Receiving an award in Miami is important: this geography is a crossroads of history,” the artist said. “I’m thinking of all the men and women artists of Afro-diaspora culture, I’m thinking of the French Caribbean scene which for a very long time lacked light.”

Creuzet’s practice focuses on symbols and images that resonate across eras and cultures, which he renders from shaped metal hand-coated in colourful plastic, textiles and found materials. His work on the High Art stand, which was still available the morning after the prize-giving ceremony and priced at €30,000, includes the outline of a cactus, a form used across multiple civilisations to represent mankind and a common symbol for the sun, among other references.

“Julien always makes connections across Caribbean cultures,” says High Art co-director Philippe Joppin. “This work is from a series of three that he considers as amulets of sorts to protect against lack of water.” [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2022/12/01/julien-creuzet-villa-albertine-art-basel-miami-beach-etant-donnes-prize

[Photo above: Julien Creuzet’s Our secrets back to back, our secrets in our romances. Many torments, many dreams, many hallucinations, many fantasies before we fall asleep: meta and universe, tail of the dolphinfish (Coryphaena or Mahi-Mahi) drawn in the coat of arms of the Barbados islands, meta and universe, part of the ammonium nitrate molecule, fertilizer, meta and universe, leaves of Neurolaena lobata, «Herbe à pic» in the West Indies, known as a traditional treatment for wounds and infections, and used since 2020 against SarsCov2. Many torments, many dreams, many hallucinations, many fantasies before we fall asleep: meta and universe, sargassum baciferum, floating seaweed. Due to the increase in nitrates released by the Amazon, seaweed grow in large quantities in the Sargasso Sea and are then dropped off by the currents on the Caribbean beaches, meta and universe, part of 1956 american machine that produce ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer from the nitrogen in the air, meta and universe, head of one of the pink flamingo drawn in the coat of arms of the Turks and Caicos islands, meta and universe, last part of the ammonium nitrate formula (2022) in the Andrew Kreps stand at Art Basel in Miami Beach.]