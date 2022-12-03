New Issue of Recherches féministes (On Black Francophone Women)

A special issue of Recherches féministes (Volume 34, No. 2, 2021) is now available. Guest edited by Agnès Berthelot-Raffard and Hanétha Vété-Congolo, the issue centers on the theme “Penser le sujet femme noire francophone” [Thinking about the subject of Black Francophone women]. The cover art features “Texte(s)-île(s)”—a work by leading Martinican visual artist Valérie John.

This volume includes critical works by Sonia Dayan-Herzbrun (France), Véronique Hélénon (Martinique-United States), Sabine Lamour (Haiti), Gertrude Mianda (Congo-Canada), Stéphanie Mulot (France), Saliou Ngom (Senegal), Yvette Onibon Doubogan (Benin), and Anna Rocca (United States).

For more information, see http://www.recherchesfeministes.ulaval.ca/parution-du-volume-34-numero-2-2021/

See Table of contents: http://www.recherchesfeministes.ulaval.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/AAA-TABLE-DES-MATIERES-34.2.pdf