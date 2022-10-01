Talks & Ideas: Celeste Mohammed and Jacob Ross

Chaired by Raquel McKee, “Talks & Ideas,” with Celeste Mohammed (Trinidad & Tobago) and Jacob Ross (Grenada), is a showcase of fiction exploring the complexities of the contemporary Caribbean, from two of the region’s celebrated authors. The talk takes place on Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6:00 to 7:00pm, at No Alibis Bookstore (83 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, Ireland). This event is part of the Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF).

Description: Small places can be immensely complicated, and that’s certainly true of the 21st-century Caribbean. Writers like Celeste Mohammed (Pleasantview), winner of the 2022 One Caribbean Media Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, and Jacob Ross (Tell No-One About This), winner of the 2017 Jhalak Prize, explore this complexity through a mosaic of characters and themes, a polyphony of voices and concerns. Set in Trinidad and Grenada, respectively, Mohammed’s novel-in-stories and Ross’s masterful short story collection embrace the personal and the political, family and friendship, love, sex and violence, the comic and the tragic. Their books prove that, as the late Trinidadian writer Samuel Selvon once put it, “an island is a world.”

In association with the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, British Council NI, One Caribbean Media (OCM) and John Hewitt Society.

For more information and tickets, see https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/event/celeste-mohammed-and-jacob-ross [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]