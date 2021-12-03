[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this article to our attention.] The Jamaica Observer announced that Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah was named the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah was minutes ago named the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year at a virtual awards ceremony.

The Olympic Games triple gold medallist is the third Jamaican to win the award after Merlene Ottey and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

This was the third time the sprinter had been nominated for the prestigious award.

Thompson-Herah earned the women’s award among finalists that included Sifan Hassan (Netherlands, 5000m/10,000m), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, 1500m), Sydney McLaughlin (USA, 400m hurdles) and Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela, triple jump).

She became the first woman to win 100m, 200m and 4x100m golds at one Olympics since Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988. Thompson-Herah also clocked the second-fastest 100m and 200m times in history (10.54, 21.53), trailing only Griffith Joyner’s world records.

[Photo above by Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP: Elaine Thompson-Herah]

For original post, see https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latestnews/Elaine_Thompson-Herah_named_World_Athletics_Female_Athlete_of_the_Year



