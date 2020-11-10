Art Exhibition: Phaidra Sterlin’s “Esansyèl” [Essential]

“Esansyèl” [Essential], a solo exhibition by Phaidra Sterlin will be on view from November 20 through December 20, 2020 at the Brooklyn Arts Fellowship Gallery. The reception for this exhibition, curated by Yvena Despagne, will take place on Friday, November 20, from 6:00 to 9:00pm. The BAF Gallery is located at 210 West 24th Street in Brooklyn, New York.

Phaidra Sterlin: Born in the U.S. and raised in Haiti by a single father, Phaidra Sterlin’s life has been full of twists and turns. Inspired by Vodou and Catholic symbolism, while questioning Christianity, her work addresses the themes of feminism, trauma, love and the economic disparities of everyday life in her native Haitian culture.

In her series, Sterlin faithfully interprets Haitian culture, through an expressionist perspective. She stimulates key symbolic staples for the purpose of creating a narrative, representing her recent transition from New York to Haiti. As someone who has spent her childhood in Haiti, her work operates in the sphere of being intimately familiar with her native culture while having to readapt as a Haitian-American. Sterlin’s work depicts her own turbulent vacillations between familiarity, while also depicting stillness and transition.

See more at https://www.facebook.com/BAFGallery