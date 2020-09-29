The Orisha Tradition: An African Worldview (CCCADI)

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) will host a talk by Angela Rosa Fontánez on the Orisha tradition on October 1, 2020, at 7:00pm. [Many thanks to David Lewis for bringing this item to our attention.]

Description: CCCADI has always been an advocate for African-based religions. On October 1st, we are presenting The Orisha Tradition: An African Worldview to give our community an opportunity to learn more about these sacred traditions. The workshop’s title lends itself to the documentary with the same name, and it is an introductory overview of the Yoruba/Lucumi belief system.

Angela Fontanez, an Elder Priestess of Yemaya and the workshop’s presenter, will intertwine the video’s interviews with scholars and practitioners with performances as well. The workshop will also elaborate on Fontanez’s own commentary about the traditions that survived the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and flourished throughout the world. The workshop will have references to the sources listed below.



Angela Rosa Fontanez is a priestess of Yemaya in the Lucumi tradition, initiated in 1974. Fontanez has lectured extensively on Afro-Cuban religious traditions. Two of her projects with the Center, a children’s book, Folktales of the Yoruba People, and a documentary video, The Orisha Tradition: An African Worldview, have been widely recognized. She holds a MS in Education from the New School.

To take part in the conversation and Q&A please view on our video platforms

Facebook live or Youtube channel.

WATCH HERE ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st @7PM est

For more information, see https://www.harlemonestop.com/event/29332/the-orisha-tradition-an-african-worldview