[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) announced a Curatorial Fellowship in Afro-Caribbean Art. For complete application guidelines and forms, visit CCCADI.

The CCCADI Curatorial Fellowship in Afro-Caribbean Art is dedicated to emerging curators of color committed to the artistic and cultural production of the Afro-Caribbean and its Diaspora, including the Dutch, English, French, and Spanish-speaking Caribbean. The year-long Curatorial Fellowship will provide mentorship, curatorial training, and institutional support to Ten Fellows. The goals are to elevate and deepen Fellows’ curatorial practice and knowledge of Caribbean African Diaspora Art and culture; advance professional development; and exchange ideas and best practices with notable curators, scholars, artists, and cultural workers about important issues in the field.

The 2020-2021 Fellowship launches in August, 2020 with its flagship program, the Summer Intensive (New York City, August 2-8, 2020), a week of seminars, roundtable discussions, workshops, and mentoring sessions led by a faculty of curators who have organized groundbreaking exhibitions on Caribbean and African Diaspora Art. The Summer Intensive will also include studio visits with local Caribbean artists and public programs around New York City that celebrate the Caribbean. The Summer Intensive will conclude with a Public Symposium on Saturday, August 8, 2020 where Fellows present their curatorial practice and projects. Throughout the Fellowship year, Fellows will be invited to contribute to CCCADI’s exhibitions and public programs and to engage with its expansive network of curators as guest speakers, panelists, and interlocutors. The Fellowship will result in the opportunity for one Fellow to curate their Exhibition at CCCADI’s gallery space in East Harlem in 2021.

Fellows must be able to commit to participating in all Program requirements at the time of application. Fellows will receive a stipend for their participation.

Eligibility Requirements

The Fellowship is open to emerging global curators who show leadership potential in the field of Afro-Caribbean Art through their curatorial projects and exhibitions, arts scholarship and publications, and public programs. Working independently or within institutions, the selected curators will be at an early stage in their careers with three or more years of curatorial experience, or a similar track record of organizing cultural projects. Fellows will also be selected based on the strength of a curatorial project they will incubate and strengthen during the Fellowship and through the guidance of Faculty Mentors.

NOTE: Please be advised that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the dates for the fellowship program are subject to change depending on the development of the situation.

For application guidelines and forms, see https://cccadi.org/curatorial-fellowship