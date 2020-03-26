Art Exhibition: “Lucky 13”

[Many thanks to Teo Freytes for sharing this item.] Visit MSA Xperimental for a fascinating view of the exhibition as well as an array of other videos featuring the artists. Conde Contemporary presents “Lucky 13,” a group exhibition of international artists from Chile, Cuba, France, Mexico, Spain, and the United States. Conde Contemporary is located at 204 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, Florida. Conde Contemporary explains:

“Lucky 13” features two of the most important living Cuban artists José Bedia and Ruben Torres Llorca, (both of whom will be in attendance), as well as a performance piece by Norberto Rodriguez who is visiting from LA. In fact, the vast majority of artists participating, will be in attending the opening.

The exhibition features works by Darian Mederos, Andres Conde, José Bedia, Luis Enrique Toledo del Rio, Ruben Torres Llorca, Luis Rodriguez Noa, César Orrico, Françoise de Felice, Marion Sulkin, Ernesto Capdevila, Kevin Sloan, Pablo Santibáñez Servat, and an interactive performance by Nor(bert)o Rodriguez.

