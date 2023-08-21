New Book: “Volunteers of the Empire”

Volunteers of the Empire. War, Identity, and Spanish Imperialism, 1855-1898, by Fernando J. Padilla Angulo, was published by Bloomsbury in January 2023. It is the first book that covers the history of the Volunteer Corps, established in Cuba in 1855 as a Spanish Loyalist militia, and later extended to Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, and the Philippines.

Description: This book uncovers the history of The Volunteers, a Spanish loyalist militia who were committed to upholding Spanish imperial interests and influence in Cuba, Puerto Rico, Santa Domingo and The Philippines as the age of empire came to a close. Unpicking the relationship between local and imperial administrations and highlighting the contribution of voluntary units to colonial warfare, Padilla Angulo shows how Spanish loyalism persevered in the colonies even as the last bastions of empire were dismantled.



Revealing the complexity and diversity of The Volunteers themselves in various colonies, Volunteers of the Empire shows how thousands of young men of Spanish, African and Asian descent were united in the defence of Spanish sovereignty in times of anti-colonial struggle that were civil wars in all but name. It uncovers a fascinating history of a militia that became an essential element of Spanish imperialism and the armed wing of Spanish loyalism during the second half of the 19th century. Through their fluctuating relationship with the authorities in Spain, The Volunteers provide a fresh perspective into the global and local complexities of nation building, nationalism and citizenship.

Table of Contents

List of Illustrations

Preface



1. Crossroads of Empires in the Antilles

The Annexationist Momentum

Volunteers Before the Volunteers in Spanish America

The Nobles Vecinos



2. A Reaction Against Annexation

What to do with the Volunteers?



3. Saved by the Empire: Morocco, Santo Domingo and Puerto Rico

War in Santo Domingo

Volunteers in Puerto Rico



4. Against the Revolution (1868-1878)

Counterrevolution in the Antilles

Volunteers’ Days of Fury

A Propaganda War

The Volunteers and Labour Movement

From Cities to the Countryside: The Mobilised Battalions

The War Outside Havana: A Cuban Civil War

Volunteers in Puerto Rico



5. Fighting the Revolution Across the Atlantic

Casinos Españoles

Círculos Hispano-Ultramarinos



6. The Volunteers and the Reconstruction of Cuba

The Little War

Reconstructing Cuba

The Volunteers and the Military-Agricultural Colonies



7. The Volunteers and the Emergence of Party Politics

Repressing the Autonomists: The Puerto Rican “compontes“

The Volunteers and the Right to Vote



8. The Volunteers and the Military Challenges of Peace

Serving in the Volunteers under the Military Service Law of 1885

The Volunteers’ Social Unrest

Reform Projects for the Volunteers

A new reglamento for the Cuban Volunteers

The Volunteers and the Fight Against Banditry



9. The Volunteers Towards the Disaster (1895-1898)

War in Cuba

Mobilising the Volunteers

Volunteers on the Spot

Weyler’s Total War

Stalemate

Road to a New War

War from the Distance in Puerto Rico



10. The Volunteers in the Philippines



11. Dismantling the Volunteers



12. After the War

