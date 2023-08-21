New Book: “Volunteers of the Empire”

Volunteers of the Empire. War, Identity, and Spanish Imperialism, 1855-1898, by Fernando J. Padilla Angulo, was published by Bloomsbury in January 2023. It is the first book that covers the history of the Volunteer Corps, established in Cuba in 1855 as a Spanish Loyalist militia, and later extended to Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, and the Philippines.
Description: This book uncovers the history of The Volunteers, a Spanish loyalist militia who were committed to upholding Spanish imperial interests and influence in Cuba, Puerto Rico, Santa Domingo and The Philippines as the age of empire came to a close. Unpicking the relationship between local and imperial administrations and highlighting the contribution of voluntary units to colonial warfare, Padilla Angulo shows how Spanish loyalism persevered in the colonies even as the last bastions of empire were dismantled.
Revealing the complexity and diversity of The Volunteers themselves in various colonies, Volunteers of the Empire shows how thousands of young men of Spanish, African and Asian descent were united in the defence of Spanish sovereignty in times of anti-colonial struggle that were civil wars in all but name. It uncovers a fascinating history of a militia that became an essential element of Spanish imperialism and the armed wing of Spanish loyalism during the second half of the 19th century. Through their fluctuating relationship with the authorities in Spain, The Volunteers provide a fresh perspective into the global and local complexities of nation building, nationalism and citizenship.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
1. Crossroads of Empires in the Antilles
The Annexationist Momentum
Volunteers Before the Volunteers in Spanish America
The Nobles Vecinos
2. A Reaction Against Annexation
What to do with the Volunteers?
3. Saved by the Empire: Morocco, Santo Domingo and Puerto Rico
War in Santo Domingo
Volunteers in Puerto Rico
4. Against the Revolution (1868-1878)
Counterrevolution in the Antilles
Volunteers’ Days of Fury
A Propaganda War
The Volunteers and Labour Movement
From Cities to the Countryside: The Mobilised Battalions
The War Outside Havana: A Cuban Civil War
Volunteers in Puerto Rico
5. Fighting the Revolution Across the Atlantic
Casinos Españoles
Círculos Hispano-Ultramarinos
6. The Volunteers and the Reconstruction of Cuba
The Little War
Reconstructing Cuba
The Volunteers and the Military-Agricultural Colonies
7. The Volunteers and the Emergence of Party Politics
Repressing the Autonomists: The Puerto Rican “compontes“
The Volunteers and the Right to Vote
8. The Volunteers and the Military Challenges of Peace
Serving in the Volunteers under the Military Service Law of 1885
The Volunteers’ Social Unrest
Reform Projects for the Volunteers
A new reglamento for the Cuban Volunteers
The Volunteers and the Fight Against Banditry
9. The Volunteers Towards the Disaster (1895-1898)
War in Cuba
Mobilising the Volunteers
Volunteers on the Spot
Weyler’s Total War
Stalemate
Road to a New War
War from the Distance in Puerto Rico
10. The Volunteers in the Philippines
11. Dismantling the Volunteers
12. After the War
For more information, see https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/volunteers-of-the-empire-9781350281202/
One thought on “New Book: “Volunteers of the Empire””