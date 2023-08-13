Visiting Scholars Program: Institute of Caribbean Studies (UPR)

Dr. Humberto García-Muñiz, acting director of the Institute of Caribbean Studies [Instituto de Estudios Caribeños] at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras, shared this announcement about the institute’s Visiting Scholars Program.

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS), College of Social Sciences, University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras (UPR-RP), is pleased to announce its call for the Visiting Scholars Program.

The program’s mission is to develop relationships with and provide assistance to graduate students and scholars from universities outside of Puerto Rico in their research projects pertaining the Greater Caribbean region, through an honorary appointment. For the past 13 years, more than 60 researchers and scholars have participated in the program.

The goals of the program are as follows:

To support graduate students enrolled in their thesis or dissertation projects related to the Caribbean region.

To develop a circuit of mobility among visiting professors from accredited universities in their research projects on the Caribbean.

To promote relationships between graduate students and UPR professors who may serve as mentors.

To encourage research in the Gordon K. & Sybil F. Lewis, and Sidney W. Mintz collections, among other holdings of the Social Science and Caribbean Archive: https://sociales.uprrp.edu/archivo-de-ciencias-sociales-y-del-caribe-del-instituto-de-estudios-del-caribe/

The ICS provides office or desk space (upon availability), access to the collections of the UPR Library System, desktop computer, and access to the UPR-RP’s internet service.

Please note: The stay must be longer than two weeks. The ICS does not provide any financial assistance and cannot assist with the granting of a visa. The program is available the entire year except for the Christmas holidays.

For more information about the ICS, please visit the ICS’s website at https://sociales.uprrp.edu/iec/ or email Dr. Humberto García-Muñiz, acting director, to one of the following emails: iec@upr.edu, hgarcia.muniz@upr.edu, hgarciamuniz@gmail.com

[Shown above, photo by Osvaldo Ocasio: Tower in the main and oldest building in the Río Piedras campus of University of Puerto Rico. Designed and built between 1930-1940 by Puerto Rican architect Rafael Carmoega. Public Domain; Wikimedia Commons.]