‘Celebration and protest…’ How Caribbean Carnival mas bands are preserving heritage

Beth Abbit shares, “‘Celebration and protest in its most beautiful form’: How Caribbean Carnival mas bands are preserving heritage.” See full article, photos, and video at Manchester Evening News.

Manchester’s Caribbean Carnival has been a fixture in the city for decades. A highlight of the cultural calendar, it’s a chance for our Caribbean communities to celebrate the food, music and traditions of the islands.

But for those involved in the vibrant annual parade, it’s also a chance to continue a tradition started by their grandparents, back in 1972.

As Nikita Gill explains, the parade is vital to continue the legacy of the first Caribbean Mancunians. She’s part of the WeR1 mas band – short for masquerade.

Each year, Kings, Queens, Princes and Princesses from various mas bands compete to decide who will lead the parade, with WeR1 winning the honour for 2023.

“It’s a major part of the celebration,” says Nikita. “They form the heart of the Mas band. The King and Queen’s costumes are the most elaborate. “They’re handmade and so large they can be seen coming from a distance, and they represent the band’s theme – which this year is Lion Kingdom.”

When looking at the costumes, judges consider creativity, craftsmanship, dance, presentation and manoeuvring of the stage and presentation of the band’s theme.

“The costumes require lots of planning and research for the theme to be creative and accurate because authenticity counts for a lot,” Nikita says. “Creating the costumes is extremely labour intensive and involves many different aspects like sewing, appliqué and painting and intricate decorations. Our Queen’s costume construction also included wire bending art and welded metalwork by a specialist who added wheels for the Queen to be able to comfortably manoeuvre the weight of the costume.”

Carnival costume design is an art form that relies on creative skills passed down through the generations. This year’s Queen, Rachel Daniel, is the granddaughter of Mrs Queeley – who taught her how to sew and make clothes.

WeR1 mas band was set up in 2015 – but those who run it have been connected to the carnival since its inception in the 1970s. The original founders were part of the Leeward Islands People Association and WeR1 members are part of that organisation to this day.

Rachel’s sister Kezia Daniel founded WeR1 and says she was inspired by her parents and grandparents, who came from St. Kitts and Nevis and brought her up on Calypso and Soca music.

“As a child who has grown up around carnival, it has always been one of my favourite times of the year. Carnival is my culture, and it is in my bloodstream,” she says. [. . .]

“The sewing skills of our grandmothers and mums who made their own outfits and their ability to teach and create a living archive and record through steel pan, dance and cooking is incredible,” Nikita says. “Now us kids have continued what they started and it’s part of our every day.

“Being Caribbean makes me tick. This is an opportunity to spend time with ourselves in our heritage. I would say this is both a celebration and protest in its most beautiful form – it can be both.”

For full article, photos and video, see https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/arts-culture-news/celebration-protest-most-beautiful-form-27505091